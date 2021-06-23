Lido Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,156 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.4% of Lido Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $46,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,505.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,630.08 and a 1-year high of $3,554.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,312.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

