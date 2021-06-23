Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $314.48 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 142.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,639 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,802 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.8% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $314,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,505.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,630.08 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,312.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,600.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

