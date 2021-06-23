GenTrust LLC Raises Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

QUAL traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $130.55. The company had a trading volume of 585,171 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.27. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

