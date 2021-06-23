County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $26.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ICBK. Maxim Group cut shares of County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.50 to $37.50 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.92.

Shares of ICBK stock opened at $34.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $209.39 million, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.98. County Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.04 and a 52-week high of $35.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.31.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $13.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 million. County Bancorp had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 9.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that County Bancorp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICBK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in County Bancorp by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 37,450 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in County Bancorp by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 172,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in County Bancorp by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 193,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 18,308 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in County Bancorp by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 17,910 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in County Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. 28.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

