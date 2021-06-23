Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 12,105 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lowered its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,105 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $27,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DLR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,759,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,259,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,758 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,074,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,865 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,801,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,845,000 after purchasing an additional 752,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,582,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,726,000 after purchasing an additional 586,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE DLR traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.20. 9,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,776. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.25. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $165.49. The stock has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.07.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total transaction of $56,717.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,717.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total transaction of $15,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,192,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,590 shares of company stock worth $86,767,205 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Read More: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.