Avalon Investment & Advisory Decreases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Avalon Investment & Advisory decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,292 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $40,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3,451.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 10,285 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 229,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,878,000 after acquiring an additional 93,370 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,497,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,467,000 after buying an additional 107,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.77. The stock had a trading volume of 16,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,900,324. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.11. The stock has a market cap of $130.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

