Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $32.28 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in 3M were worth $32,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skba Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 32,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3M by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 149,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,975 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3M by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 24,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.67. The company had a trading volume of 15,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,768. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. 3M has a one year low of $148.80 and a one year high of $208.95. The firm has a market cap of $112.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

In other 3M news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

