Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 96.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,478 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 276.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,766,000 after purchasing an additional 592,461 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $172,032,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,942,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,688,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 516,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,206,000 after buying an additional 181,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total value of $68,996,625.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,546,773.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 819,018 shares of company stock worth $257,351,001. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $336.24. 4,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,957. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.41. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.01 and a fifty-two week high of $351.72. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. OTR Global upgraded Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.18.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

