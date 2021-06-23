Avalon Investment & Advisory Raises Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 662,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,062 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services comprises approximately 1.4% of Avalon Investment & Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $62,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $270,545,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 257.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,144,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,576,000 after acquiring an additional 823,939 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,327,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,930,889,000 after buying an additional 807,307 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 746.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 737,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,764,000 after buying an additional 650,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 116.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,009,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,908,000 after buying an additional 543,887 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

In other news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,988,588.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DFS traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $118.82. The company had a trading volume of 6,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,331. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.58. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.84.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

