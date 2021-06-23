Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 60,370 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Becker Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 46.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 60,370 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,615,669 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,221,649,000 after buying an additional 299,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,961,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,579,906,000 after acquiring an additional 573,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,400,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,007,426,000 after acquiring an additional 412,230 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $906,961,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,519,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $565,297,000 after purchasing an additional 854,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology stock opened at $77.66 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $87.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MU shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $137.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cleveland Research lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.29.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $671,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,498,101.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,965,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,981 shares of company stock valued at $8,808,070 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.