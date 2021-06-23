Becker Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,064 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $51.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.03, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 39.45%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

