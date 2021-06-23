Chronologic (DAY) Market Cap Hits $220,319.65

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. One Chronologic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000528 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $220,319.65 and $24.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Chronologic has traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00054805 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00021291 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.48 or 0.00635683 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00040861 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00079507 BTC.

About Chronologic

Chronologic (DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,398,181 coins and its circulating supply is 1,220,301 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Chronologic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

