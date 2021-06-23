BitForex Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $653,472.00 (BF)

BitForex Token (CURRENCY:BF) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 23rd. Over the last seven days, BitForex Token has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar. One BitForex Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitForex Token has a total market cap of $20.62 million and approximately $653,472.00 worth of BitForex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitForex Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00054805 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00021291 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $217.48 or 0.00635683 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00040861 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00079507 BTC.

BitForex Token Coin Profile

BitForex Token (BF) is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. BitForex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,270,908,958 coins. BitForex Token’s official message board is t.me/BitForexOfficial . BitForex Token’s official Twitter account is @bitforexcom . BitForex Token’s official website is bitforex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the Republic of Seychelles and based in Singapore, BitForex is a multi-cryptocurrency Exchange platform. It provides users with the tools to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them. The main digital currencies available on BitForex are BTC, ETH, NEO, TRX, and GOT. Additionally, the platform has its own native token named BF which mining is daily distributed between its holders. The BitForex Token (BF) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be used by the BitForex members as a medium to exchange value and access transaction fees discounts or exclusive airdrops. “

BitForex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitForex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitForex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitForex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BFUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BitForex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitForex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.