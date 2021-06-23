The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.200-13.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $13.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.86 billion-2.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.83 billion.

Shares of COO stock opened at $387.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $268.92 and a twelve month high of $415.96. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.59.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The business had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

COO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $388.38.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total transaction of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares in the company, valued at $640,398.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

