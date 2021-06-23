Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Sells 1,050 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 305.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 1,778.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE POR traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $31.96 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.44.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 59.27%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on POR. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

In related news, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $1,221,325.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,105 shares in the company, valued at $254,484.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $74,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,589.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,523. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

