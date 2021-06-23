6,366 Shares in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Bought by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 62,935,758 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,316,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,935,102 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,021,985 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,515,000 after acquiring an additional 495,391 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 16.5% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,668,499 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,794,274 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,629,000 after acquiring an additional 416,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 24.6% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,891,292 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,190,000 after acquiring an additional 570,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GSK opened at $39.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $42.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.6367 per share. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.80%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

