-$0.12 EPS Expected for Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Savara’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.14). Savara reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Savara will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Savara.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Savara in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Savara in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Savara in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

In other Savara news, CEO Matthew Pauls bought 27,400 shares of Savara stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $49,868.00. Also, insider Badrul A. Chowdhury sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 42,403 shares of company stock worth $74,073. 4.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Savara during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,207,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Savara by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,128,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 118,950 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Savara in the 1st quarter valued at $4,852,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Savara in the 1st quarter valued at $3,566,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Savara by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 205,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Savara stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867,029. Savara has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 27.03 and a current ratio of 27.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.77.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

