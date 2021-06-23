Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $527,000 Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 205,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,891,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,257 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $85.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $159.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $45.86 and a 52 week high of $94.27.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

