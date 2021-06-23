Analysts Anticipate Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.37 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) will report sales of $22.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.54 million and the highest is $25.95 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $18.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $100.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.66 million to $115.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $106.62 million, with estimates ranging from $62.86 million to $128.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.05 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 12.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

Shares of ENTA traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.96. The company had a trading volume of 340 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,369. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 0.41. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $40.32 and a 1 year high of $56.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. FMR LLC increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 518.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 9,491 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

