Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $700 million-750 million.

Hovnanian Enterprises stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.02. The stock had a trading volume of 844 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,335. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.98. Hovnanian Enterprises has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $146.34. The company has a market capitalization of $681.35 million, a PE ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.69.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

