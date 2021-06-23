Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Purchases Shares of 3,820 Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grubhub by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $480,591,000 after purchasing an additional 198,096 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,367,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $142,075,000 after acquiring an additional 194,278 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC raised its position in Grubhub by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,924,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $142,918,000 after purchasing an additional 468,220 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P boosted its stake in Grubhub by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,892,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,578,000 after purchasing an additional 132,136 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Grubhub by 155.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,231,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,860,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Grubhub news, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $132,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,926.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $292,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,941.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,809,298. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GRUB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.91. The company had a trading volume of 33,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,313,502. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Grubhub Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $18.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.87.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $550.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.90 million. Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Grubhub Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GRUB. BNP Paribas upgraded Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Grubhub from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research dropped their price target on shares of Grubhub to $64.25 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Grubhub has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.78.

About Grubhub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

