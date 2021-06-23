CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Raises Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,197,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,037,303,000 after acquiring an additional 454,232 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $139,651,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 234.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $123,940,000 after buying an additional 221,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,512,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,452,764,000 after buying an additional 155,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDY. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.00.

TDY traded down $2.75 on Wednesday, hitting $427.15. 858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,474. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $425.65. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $289.19 and a twelve month high of $457.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.54 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.