CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Has $70,000 Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,867,000 after buying an additional 20,560 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 2,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $624.86. The company had a trading volume of 434 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,506. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $425.43 and a twelve month high of $689.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $608.02. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. The firm had revenue of $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 151.73%. Analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

