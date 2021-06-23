CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lowered its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 2,601.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Invesco in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 61.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $4,821,400.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,397.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $8,202,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 375,605 shares in the company, valued at $10,269,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

IVZ stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.79. 25,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,490,844. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $29.71. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.51.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Invesco had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IVZ shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet raised Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.54.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

