Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Has $250,000 Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WCN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Waste Connections by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,982,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,562,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,660 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,395,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,181,169,000 after purchasing an additional 411,721 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,807,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $788,514,000 after purchasing an additional 229,041 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth approximately $554,073,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,105,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,481,000 after buying an additional 159,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.17.

In other news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,217. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,133.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

WCN traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $119.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,860. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.21 and a 1 year high of $124.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 141.65, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 12.88%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

