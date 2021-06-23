CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Purchases 371 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 45.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 88.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

PNW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.11. 9,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,673. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $91.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.30.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $696.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.17%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.