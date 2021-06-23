CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Sells 1,476 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 25.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 18,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 364,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 67,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.03.

NYSE:LUMN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.98. 34,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,493,337. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.91. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.