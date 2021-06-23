AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

NYSE:AFB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.10. 47,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,042. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.66. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $15.14.

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

