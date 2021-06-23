Mutual Advisors LLC Has $3.48 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 75.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,009 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,821.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,171,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891,632 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,366,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,190,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $917,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,286 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,699,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,028,000 after acquiring an additional 550,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,066,000.

VMBS opened at $53.32 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $54.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

