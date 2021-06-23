Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Sells 5,800 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 14.5% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 67,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,592 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 7.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 178,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,097,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,260,000 after purchasing an additional 747,112 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 184,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 92,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.07.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $19.49. The stock had a trading volume of 18,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,424,917. The stock has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.98. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.2285 dividend. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

