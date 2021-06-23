Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Acquires New Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SRE. Barclays increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.86.

SRE stock traded down $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $135.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,750. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.54. The company has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $112.16 and a 1 year high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

