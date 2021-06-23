Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,884 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 8.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cognex by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,950,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,572,669,000 after purchasing an additional 393,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,223,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,014,451,000 after buying an additional 154,938 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Cognex by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,876,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $404,704,000 after buying an additional 209,608 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Cognex by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,310,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $185,461,000 after acquiring an additional 639,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter worth about $153,924,000. 88.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGNX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.58. 487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,553. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 63.24 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $56.92 and a one year high of $101.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.10.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $239.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. Cognex had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CGNX. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.57.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,649.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

