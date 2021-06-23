Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,025,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,952 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $176,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Fundsmith LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $491,210,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,485,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,442,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,259 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 92.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,871,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,482,000 after purchasing an additional 897,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 33.6% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,729,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,097,000 after purchasing an additional 435,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $83.94 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.43 and a 52 week high of $98.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.63. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

CHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.43.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

