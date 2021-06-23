Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,473 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $57.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.16. The firm has a market cap of $263.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.