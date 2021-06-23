Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $955.98 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of NX stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.63. 118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,598. The firm has a market cap of $827.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.81. Quanex Building Products has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $29.02.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $270.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.40 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 15.44%. Quanex Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

