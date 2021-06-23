International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.29.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IGT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

International Game Technology stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.45. 4,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,345,902. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.34. International Game Technology has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 2.22.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.59 million. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGT. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in International Game Technology during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

