SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.83.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of SVMK from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of SVMK traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.96. The company had a trading volume of 918,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.83 and a beta of 1.28. SVMK has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $28.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.19.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.89 million. SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.89% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. SVMK’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SVMK will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 6,179 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $136,185.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 17,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $314,786.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,246 shares of company stock worth $1,884,282. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SVMK in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SVMK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SVMK by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SVMK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SVMK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

