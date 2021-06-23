Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) PT Raised to $111.00 at B. Riley

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) had its target price lifted by research analysts at B. Riley from $78.00 to $111.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.95% from the company’s previous close.

SAVA has been the subject of several other reports. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVA traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.75. 12,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,703,729. Cassava Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $117.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -273.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $4,687,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,970,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,440,000 after purchasing an additional 525,472 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cassava Sciences by 569.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 520,414 shares during the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP increased its stake in Cassava Sciences by 75.9% in the first quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,475,000 after purchasing an additional 215,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 337.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after buying an additional 172,250 shares during the period. 26.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

