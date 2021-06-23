Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) PT Raised to $111.00 at B. Riley

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) had its target price lifted by research analysts at B. Riley from $78.00 to $111.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.95% from the company’s previous close.
SAVA has been the subject of several other reports. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.
Shares of NASDAQ:SAVA traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.75. 12,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,703,729. Cassava Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $117.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -273.58 and a beta of 1.08.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $4,687,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,970,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,440,000 after purchasing an additional 525,472 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cassava Sciences by 569.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 520,414 shares during the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP increased its stake in Cassava Sciences by 75.9% in the first quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,475,000 after purchasing an additional 215,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 337.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after buying an additional 172,250 shares during the period. 26.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cassava Sciences
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
