Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,365 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 50.9% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVN has been the topic of several research reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.68.

Shares of DVN opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of -14.41, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 3.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -488.89%.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,143.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

