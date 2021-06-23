Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 62.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,072 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 248.3% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in Autodesk by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $695,363,000 after acquiring an additional 413,747 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,054,698,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Autodesk by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 70,702 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Autodesk news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 19,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.12, for a total transaction of $5,204,220.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,046 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,627 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADSK. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $285.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $62.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.34. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.83 and a 12-month high of $321.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.90.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

