Proequities Inc. Sells 849 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Proequities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FV. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.44. 97,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,394. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $30.81 and a 52-week high of $47.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.14.

