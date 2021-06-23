Becker Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 13,176 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 13,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,669,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,710,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,160 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $714,522,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of General Electric by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,688,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $442,332,000 after purchasing an additional 635,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of General Electric by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,474,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $361,528,000 after purchasing an additional 313,932 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,664,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $331,171,000 after purchasing an additional 547,217 shares during the period. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup began coverage on General Electric in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

GE opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.39 billion, a PE ratio of -28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.42.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.