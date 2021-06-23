Cornerstone Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of The Korea Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in The Korea Fund by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 55.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Korea Fund stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.16. 639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,913. The Korea Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.85 and a 12-month high of $46.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.01.

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

