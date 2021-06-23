Cornerstone Advisors LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 250.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 413,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,796,000 after acquiring an additional 59,198 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,880,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,734,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 220,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,232,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total transaction of $523,647.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,329,659.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total value of $150,159.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,583. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.91.

Shares of SBAC stock traded down $1.92 on Wednesday, hitting $319.11. The company had a trading volume of 564 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,461. The stock has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.00 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $300.27. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.79 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.14) EPS. Analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

