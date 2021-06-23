Proequities Inc. Sells 1,025 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Proequities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 14.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 77,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 15,849 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000.

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.91. 16,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,316. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $76.29 and a twelve month high of $108.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.55.

