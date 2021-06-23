Proequities Inc. Lowers Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Proequities Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 151.3% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $196,000.

RWO traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.26. 202,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,149. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $37.71 and a 1 year high of $53.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

