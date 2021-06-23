ARS Investment Partners LLC Has $454,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

ARS Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,963 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,196,000 after acquiring an additional 126,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,834,000 after acquiring an additional 326,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,083,000 after acquiring an additional 21,346 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $425.37 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $300.11 and a 12 month high of $425.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $419.37.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

