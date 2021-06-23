Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ingredion by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,857,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,674,000 after buying an additional 31,313 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Ingredion by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,766,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,642,000 after buying an additional 36,734 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Ingredion by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,642,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,614,000 after buying an additional 246,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ingredion by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,820,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,181,000 after buying an additional 61,149 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Ingredion by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 986,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,704,000 after buying an additional 27,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

NYSE:INGR opened at $90.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.25. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.71 and a 52 week high of $98.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.23. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

