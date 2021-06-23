Zacks: Analysts Expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) to Post $0.41 EPS

Equities analysts expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) to post earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Halozyme Therapeutics posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Halozyme Therapeutics.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 174.48%. The company had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.78.

Shares of HALO opened at $43.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.33.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,833 shares in the company, valued at $8,092,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $1,983,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at $23,286,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,689 shares of company stock worth $7,707,504 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 391.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 556,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,210,000 after purchasing an additional 443,429 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 487,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,338,000 after purchasing an additional 57,071 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.