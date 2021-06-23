ITV (LON:ITV) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

ITV plc (LON:ITV)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 128.10 ($1.67). ITV shares last traded at GBX 127.55 ($1.67), with a volume of 10,336,942 shares changing hands.

ITV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on ITV from GBX 112 ($1.46) to GBX 117 ($1.53) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on ITV from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 53 ($0.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on ITV from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ITV from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 117.50 ($1.54).

Get ITV alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 377.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.99.

In other news, insider Sharmila Nebhrajani purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £1,935 ($2,528.09). Also, insider Duncan Painter acquired 82,087 shares of ITV stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £99,325.27 ($129,769.10). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 86,121 shares of company stock valued at $10,432,641.

ITV Company Profile (LON:ITV)

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.